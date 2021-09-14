TRAVEL ADVISORY: Big rig jackknifes on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Motorists are being advised to use caution in the area of Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

There’s been an accident involving a tractor-trailer rig that jackknifed about a half mile south of Bert Kouns the night of Monday, Sept. 13. One of the northbound lanes is partially blocked.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

The driver told authorities he was trying to avoid something in the roadway.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency at Interstate 49 at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 10:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, the Police Department sent a couple units to the same location.

Shreveport first responders were joined within the next few minutes by a Caddo Fire District 6 unit on an EMS run and three Cadd0 sheriff’s deputies, according to dispatch records.

