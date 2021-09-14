Prize Fest
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Big rig jackknifes on I-49

A big rig hauling sand boxes jackknifed on Interstate 49 about a half mile south of Bert Kouns...
A big rig hauling sand boxes jackknifed on Interstate 49 about a half mile south of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Shreveport the night of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Motorists are being advised to use caution in the area of Interstate 49 and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

There’s been an accident involving a tractor-trailer rig that jackknifed about a half mile south of Bert Kouns the night of Monday, Sept. 13. One of the northbound lanes is partially blocked.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

The driver told authorities he was trying to avoid something in the roadway.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency at Interstate 49 at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 10:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, the Police Department sent a couple units to the same location.

Shreveport first responders were joined within the next few minutes by a Caddo Fire District 6 unit on an EMS run and three Cadd0 sheriff’s deputies, according to dispatch records.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

