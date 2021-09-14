Prize Fest
Teen accused in 19-year-old’s shooting death at mobile home park to be tried as adult, DA’s office says

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old is being tried as an adult, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Nikolas Brown, 17, will face a grand jury indictment as an adult on the charge of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing LeDerrick Grant, 19 back on Sept. 7. The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Officials say Brown got into an argument with another male and wound up shooting Grant, who was a bystander.

His probable cause hearing was held Monday, Sept. 13.

The DA’s office says Brown can be tried as an adult under Louisiana’s Children’s Code Article 305, which allows the DA to transfer jurisdiction of some juvenile cases to district court if they are 15 or older.

If indicted, Brown faces life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

