Sabine Parish School Board sets date to interview superintendent candidates

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board is set to interview candidates to fill the role of superintendent.

Dr. Sara Ebarb, the current superintendent, announced her retirement back in mid-June. She has been the superintendent of the school district for the last 10 years. Dr. Ebarb will retire on Dec. 31.

The deadline to apply for the position was Sept. 3, according to the district’s website. School officials say there were two qualified applicants: Shane Wright, director of administrative services for the school board, and Eddie Jones Jr., principal of Florien High School.

The school board plans to interview candidates for the position on Monday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the school board’s office. These interviews will be livestreamed for public viewing.

