Proposal aims to put brakes on street racing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Illegal street racing has exploded in popularity nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

And drag racing has long been an issue on the streets of Shreveport, including main thoroughfares.

Now before the City Council is a decision on whether to consider adopting a proposal to prohibit drag racing and other racing within the city.

The ordinance sponsored by Councilman John Nickelson and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor calls for a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 each for any subsequent offense and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Below is the proposal by Nickelson and Taylor to address street racing in the city:

Authorities urge anyone with any information about illegal street racing to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for some crimes.

