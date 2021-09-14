Proposal aims to put brakes on street racing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Illegal street racing has exploded in popularity nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
And drag racing has long been an issue on the streets of Shreveport, including main thoroughfares.
Now before the City Council is a decision on whether to consider adopting a proposal to prohibit drag racing and other racing within the city.
The ordinance sponsored by Councilman John Nickelson and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor calls for a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 each for any subsequent offense and/or up to 30 days in jail.
The legislation is on the agenda for the City Council’s meeting the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 14, which you can view here:
Below is the proposal by Nickelson and Taylor to address street racing in the city:
Authorities urge anyone with any information about illegal street racing to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.
Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for some crimes.
