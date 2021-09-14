Prize Fest
Off and on showers the rest of the week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Nicholas has spread rain into portions of the ArkLaTex. As it slowly moves east across south Louisiana and fizzles out the next couple of days we’ll continue to see some off and on showers, but widespread, heavy rain looks unlikely for our area.

Rain amounts will be highest around Sabine and Natchitoches parishes where 1-3″ of rain could fall through Thursday. Elsewhere rain totals will average an inch or less.

We’ll see some steady rain continue into this evening from around I-20 and points southward. Temperatures will hold in the 70s in most spots.

Overnight some steady rain will continue primarily south of I-20 across Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River and Bienville parishes. Look for cloudy skies elsewhere with a few passing showers possible. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s.

Some steady rain may continue early on Wednesday across the south, but by afternoon we’ll see only isolated to scattered showers around. Temperatures down south may stay in the 70s again, but with some breaks in the clouds the rest of the ArkLaTex will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern stays unsettled the rest of the week and through the weekend. We’ll see daily chances of hit and miss showers and storms, but widespread rain isn’t expected so it won’t rain everywhere everyday. Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s to low 90s which is near average for this time of year. The day-to-day rain chances will be around 20-30%.

Elsewhere in the tropics there is a medium chance of tropical development off the east coast of the U.S. in the next few days. Farther out into the Atlantic a tropical wave that recently moved off the coast of Africa has a high chance of forming into a tropical system. The next 2 names on the list of storms are Odette and Peter.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

