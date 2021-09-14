Nicholas makes landfall as a hurricane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Hurricane Nicholas made landfall last night as a minimal hurricane southwest of Houston, Texas after drifting slowly northward and northeastward over the past day. As the storm moves inland the focus is now going to be on the flooding rain potential all of this tropical moisture brings. One things that we have seen over the past day is a significant shift southward with the forecast track along with a much slower forward pace. What this means for the ArkLaTex is overall less than rain than what was originally expected, and when we do see rain it will likely be later in the day. Scattered showers and storms could linger into the day on Wednesday as well before the storm dissipates and clears out of the region.

Nicholas made landfall as a minimal hurricane southwest of Houston, Texas. (KSLA News 12)

So was does this mean as you are heading out the door? Well, unless you live in the southern most portions of the ArkLaTex we are not tracking major rain chances during the morning hours as the storm slowly drifts northeast. Heavier rain will start to really move in during the middle of the day for the southern third of the viewing area while large swaths of the ArkLaTex will only see a few scattered showers. This will continue through the evening and overnight hours before some additional wrap around moisture from Nicholas could push farther north into the region. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain most of the region will be below average today with high temperatures that will be right around the 80 degree mark.

As we move to Wednesday and the rest of the week we are expecting the tropical moisture to slowly clear out of the region. We still should see some rain and some of it locally heavy Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon hours we should see drier conditions for most of the viewing area. This trend will continue throughout the rest of the work week, but that does not mean some spotty wet weather cannot be ruled out. High temperatures once Nicholas clears out will likely be in the mid-80s throughout the region along with muggy conditions.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking generally more of the same with perhaps some slightly warmer temperatures on the way for the region. High temperatures will be trending back towards the 90 degree mark, but the potential for spotty afternoon showers and storms over the weekend will likely prevent your high temperatures from getting much warmer than that. Don’t expect any major break from the mugginess as the humid weather will be here for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, grab the umbrella if you live across the southern ArkLaTex and get ready for a wet Tuesday! Have a great day!

