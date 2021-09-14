Prize Fest
Marshall public service organizations can apply for COVID-19 funding

By Alex Onken
Sep. 14, 2021
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall is using its latest round of COVID-19 funding to reinvest in the community.

As a part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program’s COVID-19 funding, the designated $234,000 will be used to directly benefit public service organizations.

Fabio Angell, the city’s director of community and economic development said this is where it counts the most, in a news release.

All public service organizations are encouraged to apply. The deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2021. Applications can be found here and in person during business hours at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd.

Funding will be made by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the current year, 2021.

Below is the fact sheet of eligible activities outlined by the city:

Applications will be reviewed by Marshall’s CDBG Division.

For more information, contact Community Development Coordinator Shameia Ruffins at (903) 935-4453

