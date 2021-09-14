Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”

The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he is sharing only now, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

“Covid kicked my *** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now,” he wrote.

Bridges said Geston spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck in a hospital bed for five weeks and was even “getting close to the Pearly Gates” at one point because his immune system was shot. Recovery was difficult, he said — until recently, he’s needed oxygen support just to walk around. But with the help of an excellent medical team, he was finally able to walk his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding to “a wonderful guy, Justin Shane.”

Bridges, 71, posted a video of the father-daughter dance, as well as a trailer for “The Old Man,” a television series he’s starring in and executive-producing. The FX series had been scheduled to premiere this year, before cancer and COVID-19 got in the way. “I’m excited to get back to work,” he wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall near Corpus Christi later Monday.
Watching Nicholas move towards the Texas coast
Joshua Stapf, DOB: 8/9/1983, and Chelsea Page, DOB: 3/28/1989
Man and woman arrested in Bossier City, one for child porn, one for drugs
Tempers flared and voices were raised after a special meeting during which Minden City Council...
Minden City Council again fails to OK budget; impassioned exchange punctuates meeting
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Damage at Stanley’s General Store, heavy winds, rain seen in Matagorda, Texas, Monday. (Source:...
Strong winds from TS Nicholas damages gas station in Texas
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment