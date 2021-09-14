Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday, Sept. 14, 2021, the school announced on Facebook.(Haughton High School)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Officials with Haughton High School announced the death of one of their students Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In a post made Tuesday morning, the Haughton High School football team said senior defensive lineman Christian Smith died suddenly Monday night.

“Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the post reads.

No other information was provided about the nature of the student’s death.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Joshua Stapf, DOB: 8/9/1983, and Chelsea Page, DOB: 3/28/1989
Man and woman arrested in Bossier City, one for child porn, one for drugs
Tempers flared and voices were raised after a special meeting during which Minden City Council...
Minden City Council again fails to OK budget; impassioned exchange punctuates meeting
Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall near Corpus Christi later Monday.
Watching Nicholas move towards the Texas coast
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

schools
ArkLaTex schools welcoming new students following Hurricane Ida
A flag dedication to first responders was held at City On a Hill Pentecostal Church in Minden...
Minden church honors first responders with flag dedication
Krewe of Demeter coronation honors founding member who recently passed
Krewe of Demeter coronation honors founding member who recently passed
Remembering 9/11 through the generations