Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Officials with Haughton High School announced the death of one of their students Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In a post made Tuesday morning, the Haughton High School football team said senior defensive lineman Christian Smith died suddenly Monday night.

“Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the post reads.

No other information was provided about the nature of the student’s death.

