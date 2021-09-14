Prize Fest
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Tuesday on impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas as the southeastern part of the state continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Nicholas made landfall as a category 1 hurricane near Sargent Beach, Texas at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before weakening to a tropical storm and moving inland, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say Nicholas is expected to make an eastward turn towards Louisiana on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The tropical storm is also expected to produce additional of five to 10 inches of rain across southeastern Texas, central and southern Louisiana, far southern Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle through Thursday, with isolated storm totals of 20 inches across southern Louisiana.

Forecasters say life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible from Nicholas.

Widespread minor to isolated major river flooding is expected across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and southern Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the Weather

The governor’s news conference will come just hours after President Joe Biden approved his request for federal emergency declaration for Nicholas.

The news conference will be live streaming inside of this story at 3:30 p.m.

