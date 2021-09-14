Family tied up, robbed during home invasion; police searching for 2 suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two suspects after they reportedly broke into a home while armed, tied up the family, and stolen items from the house.

This man is wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Blom Boulevard that happened Sept. 9, 2021. (Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

It happened Thursday, Sept. 9 in the 9300 block of Blom Boulevard. Police say two armed suspects forced their way into the house, tied up the family members using plastic zip ties, then stolen items from the home. Video surveillance shows two Black male suspects, as well as their vehicle, which is described as a white Chrysler 300.

Police say the wanted men were driving this vehicle during the alleged home invasion. (Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers)

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 318-673-7300, option #3, or to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Those with info can also report it anonymously via the free P3 Tips app.

