Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Entergy: 90% of La. customers have power post-Ida; 87,000 are still without

Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of customers...
Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of customers statewide, 16 days after Hurricane Ida.(Entergy Louisiana)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90% of its customers statewide in the first 16 days since Hurricane Ida. Approximately 87,000 customers remain without electricity, and some will remain in the dark until the end of the month.

The utility company said its restoration work continues, but that the 90 percent milestone was reached by 9 a.m. Tuesday. From a peak of more than 902,000 outages statewide, approximately 815,000 customers have had power restored.

In a statement, Entergy Louisiana also claimed “significant progress” has been made in the heavily impacted bayou region, river parishes and the Interstate-55 corridor.

“This progress is a testament to the dedication of our tens of thousands of workers,” said John Hawkins, the company’s vice president of distribution operations. “For those who are still without power, we want you to know that we won’t rest until every light is back on.”

Progress elsewhere - or even nearby - comes as little consolation to those households midway through their third week without power since the Category 4 storm. Entergy Louisiana said that about 80 percent of the record 30,000 power poles damaged or destroyed by Ida are in those most heavily impacted areas, leaving uncertainty about when customers in those areas will see power restored.

“While the company anticipates all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sept. 29, crews will continue moving into those regions to help improve upon those restoration times,” the statement said.

Entergy Louisiana also conceded that Tuesday’s arrival of Nicholas - a Category 1 hurricane that has weakened into a tropical storm since making landfall in Texas - “could adversely affect Hurricane Ida restoration.”

Entergy Louisiana encouraged customers to sign up for text alerts and follow its social media channels for the most updated restoration information. Its street-level restoration maps are available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Joshua Stapf, DOB: 8/9/1983, and Chelsea Page, DOB: 3/28/1989
Man and woman arrested in Bossier City, one for child porn, one for drugs
Tempers flared and voices were raised after a special meeting during which Minden City Council...
Minden City Council again fails to OK budget; impassioned exchange punctuates meeting
Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall near Corpus Christi later Monday.
Watching Nicholas move towards the Texas coast
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says