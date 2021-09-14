Prize Fest
AG Ken Paxton suing East Texas school districts with mask mandates

Longview ISD
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today that he has filed lawsuits against multiple East Texas school districts for their implementation of mask mandates as a COVID-19 protective measure.

Longview, Diboll and Lufkin independent school districts recently mandated that masks be worn by students and faculty due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, Paxton is now using his power as attorney general to attempt to strike down these mandates as he claims they are in violation of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 which prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines. Paxton claims that this order “has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.”

The suits against Longview, Diboll and Lufkin ISDs are three of nine new suits against Texas school districts.

“There will be more to come as lawlessness continues across the state,” said Paxton via a Twitter post on Tuesday.

