4 people hurt after high speed chase ends in crash at Fairfield, E 70th

A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on...
A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 14 around 11 a.m. at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue. A witness on the scene says it was a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

Police on scene say a Mustang was seen speeding and when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop. The traffic stop turned into a high speed chase that lasted for about six or eight blocks. Police say the vehicle ran the light at E 70th and Fairfield and t-boned a passing truck.

The suspect driving the Mustang was taken to a local hospital. He’s facing charges of aggravated flight and two counts of negligent injury.

Police say in total, four people were hurt, three of which were taken to the hospital. One of the injured people was inside King Tire when the crash happened and was hit by debris.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

