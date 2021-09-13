Watching Nicholas move towards the Texas coast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you enjoyed the great weather that we saw over the weekend across the ArkLaTex. But as we turn the page to a new week we are tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas moves north towards the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm is currently forecast to make landfall near Corpus Christi as strong tropical storm, but it can’t be completely ruled out the storm reaching hurricane status. But the big story with this storm will the torrential rain potential as the storm moves inland across parts of Texas as well as Louisiana. Parts of the Gulf Coast region could see over ten inches of rain by Wednesday along with some isolated severe weather as well.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall near Corpus Christi later Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella just in case we see a couple of pop up showers of storms during the afternoon hours. You should expect dry weather during the morning along with temperatures in the 70s followed by isolated showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon as we watch Nicholas approach the Texas coast.

As we go through the week the biggest weather story will be without question Nicholas and the ultimate track of the storm. It is expected to make landfall in Texas this evening as a strong tropical storm. After the storm makes landfall it is expected to bring flooding rain to eastern portions of Texas as well as Louisiana. The southern part of the ArkLaTex should expect torrential rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday as massive amounts of tropical moisture moves inland. There is potential that parts of region could see upwards of ten inches of rain by Wednesday. Shreveport will be right on the edge of the heaviest rain as two to three inches of rain looks likely. Thanks to all of the rain expected, high temperatures through at least Thursday will be below average with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and your weekend forecast we are tracking a return to tranquil weather for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will return to average, which is right around the 90 degree mark at this point. On top of the warmer temperatures we are expecting dry weather for the ArkLaTex, but the downside of the end of the week and weekend is that we are expecting high levels of mugginess through at least Sunday.

So I hoped you enjoyed that taste of fall humidity, because its going to be awhile before we see it again! Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.