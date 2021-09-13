Prize Fest
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Where to get sandbags in the ArkLaTex

(WHSV)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is keeping a close eye on Nicholas, which is expected to make landfall along the Texas coastline Monday afternoon (Sept. 13) and make a turn to the northeast.

[LATEST FORECAST INFO FOR NICHOLAS]

Sandbags are available for some residents ahead of possible flooding from Nicholas. Locations will be added to this list as information is received. The list is organized by parish/county.

SABINE PARISH

  • 25981 Hwy. 171, Many

