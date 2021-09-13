Texarkana man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of nursing home windows

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas man is facing a charge of indecent exposure after allegedly performing a sexual act in front of windows at a nursing home.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, they got calls from a nursing home on Elizabeth Street about a man masturbating while looking into residents’ windows. Officers weren’t able to catch him either night, but say an employee was able to record a video of him leaving Saturday night.

Police say Edward Cole, 29, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 12 after a woman in the nearby Hidden Acres neighborhood called 911 to report a man walking down the street who had reportedly just exposed himself and made rude gestures in front of her while she was working in her yard. Police say a few blocks away, officers found a man sitting on some steps at the Town North Apartments who matched the description given by the woman. Police say the woman was able to identify him and said he looked like the man from the video at the nursing home.

Officials say Cole was still wearing the same clothes he had on in the video from the nursing home. While police were at the apartment complex, they say several people came up to them to say Cole had recently been seen looking in windows at the complex.

Cole is facing a charge of indecent exposure; he was booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

