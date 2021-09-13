Teen with intellectual disabilities missing from Dallas suburb

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (KSLA) - A 15-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities is missing from a suburb just north of Dallas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out the Endangered Missing Alert Monday, Sept. 13.

Nathan Covarrubias, 15, was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Boulevard in Trophy Club just before 9 a.m. Monday morning. He’s described as a white male who is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Covarrubias was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants, and brown FILA hiking boots. Anyone with information should call the Trophy Club Police Department at 817-999-9330.

