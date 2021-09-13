Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport may soon award recycling contract

Recycling is necessary if Shreveport is to be competitive in business world, advocate says
Shreveport suspended its curbside recycling program in October 2020.
Shreveport suspended its curbside recycling program in October 2020.((Source: KSLA))
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Blue recycling bins still can be seen at Shreveport residences.

Some sit idle. While others are being used for yard trash or anything that won’t fit in the regular garbage can.

But those blue bins could be put back to their intended use if the city awards a recycling contract. Proposals for a new contractor were sought back in December.

And on Tuesday, City Council members might consider whether to award a five-year contract to C. Edwards Concepts LLC at a cost of $158,333 a month to the city for service to an estimated 61,000 customers.

Recycling is a responsible act that should be a viable part of the city’s solid waste program, said Donna Curtis, of Shreveport Green.

Recycling also is necessary if Shreveport is to be competitive in the business world, she added.

“A robust recycling program is an economic development plus. It shows responsibility of a community. It also tells interested corporations something about our citizenry and work force,” Curtis said.

“A community that recycles exhibits ‘caring’ and promotes the idea of sustainability. A city that cares enough to follow the rules to improve our environment reveals a smarter citizenry – and that is what corporations are seeking. Recycling is a responsible act and it is necessary if we are to be competitive in the business world.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Gov. Abbott to address state ahead of impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Minden City Council Chambers
Minden City Council to hold special session Monday in hopes of passing budget
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Edwards
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas
Nathan Covarrubias, 15, was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Boulevard in Trophy Club,...
Teen with intellectual disabilities missing from Dallas suburb