Shreveport may soon award recycling contract

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Blue recycling bins still can be seen at Shreveport residences.

Some sit idle. While others are being used for yard trash or anything that won’t fit in the regular garbage can.

But those blue bins could be put back to their intended use if the city awards a recycling contract. Proposals for a new contractor were sought back in December.

And on Tuesday, City Council members might consider whether to award a five-year contract to C. Edwards Concepts LLC at a cost of $158,333 a month to the city for service to an estimated 61,000 customers.

Recycling is a responsible act that should be a viable part of the city’s solid waste program, said Donna Curtis, of Shreveport Green.

Recycling also is necessary if Shreveport is to be competitive in the business world, she added.

“A robust recycling program is an economic development plus. It shows responsibility of a community. It also tells interested corporations something about our citizenry and work force,” Curtis said.

“A community that recycles exhibits ‘caring’ and promotes the idea of sustainability. A city that cares enough to follow the rules to improve our environment reveals a smarter citizenry – and that is what corporations are seeking. Recycling is a responsible act and it is necessary if we are to be competitive in the business world.”

