Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

The Walt Disney Co. announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively...
Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Edward Cole, 29, is charged with indecent exposure.
Texarkana man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of nursing home windows
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire