Rain increases as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Nicholas heads into Texas this evening and will track towards the ArkLaTex through midweek. Rain is expected to be the primary impact with several inches possible primarily south of I-20 through midweek.

Nicholas is forecast to make landfall just below hurricane strength a little northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm will quickly weaken as it moves inland and will eventually track through the ArkLaTex by midweek as a tropical depression.

Rain will become steady primarily south of I-20 on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Rain totals could be as high as 4-5″ from Center, Texas to Natchitoches, Louisiana. Toward I-20 around 1-3″ is expected. Up toward I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex total rainfall is expected to average only an inch or less.

For the rest of today only a few spotty showers are expected. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and back into the 70s this evening.

Overnight we’ll see some steadier rain begin moving in especially near and south of I-20. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the low 70s. The chance of rain is 70%.

Tuesday will be a wet day for much of the area. Rain will be steadiest from I-20 to south and more spotty up toward I-30. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s to low 80s across the area. The chance of rain is 80%.

Steady rain will move out for Wednesday, but additional scattered showers are likely. Temperatures will be mostly in the mid 80.

Showers and storms will become more isolated in nature for the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures getting back into the upper 80s to low 90s for highs.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

