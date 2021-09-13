Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rain increases as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Nicholas heads into Texas this evening and will track towards the ArkLaTex through midweek. Rain is expected to be the primary impact with several inches possible primarily south of I-20 through midweek.

Nicholas is forecast to make landfall just below hurricane strength a little northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm will quickly weaken as it moves inland and will eventually track through the ArkLaTex by midweek as a tropical depression.

Rain will become steady primarily south of I-20 on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Rain totals could be as high as 4-5″ from Center, Texas to Natchitoches, Louisiana. Toward I-20 around 1-3″ is expected. Up toward I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex total rainfall is expected to average only an inch or less.

For the rest of today only a few spotty showers are expected. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and back into the 70s this evening.

Overnight we’ll see some steadier rain begin moving in especially near and south of I-20. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the low 70s. The chance of rain is 70%.

Tuesday will be a wet day for much of the area. Rain will be steadiest from I-20 to south and more spotty up toward I-30. Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s to low 80s across the area. The chance of rain is 80%.

Steady rain will move out for Wednesday, but additional scattered showers are likely. Temperatures will be mostly in the mid 80.

Showers and storms will become more isolated in nature for the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures getting back into the upper 80s to low 90s for highs.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

Nicholas impacts the ArkLaTex through midweek
Jeff's Monday afternoon weather update
Gov. Greg Abbott
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.: Gov. Abbott to address state ahead of impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Edwards
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane