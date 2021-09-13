Minden City Council to hold special session Monday in hopes of passing budget

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden City Council is holding a special session Monday, Sept. 13 to discuss the city’s annual budget. At last week’s meeting, the council once again delayed approving the 2021-22 budget.

All city councilpersons attended and the vote was 3-2 against passing the budget. District A Councilman Wayne Edwards, District B Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker, and District C Councilman Vincen Bradford voted against passing the budget.

Mayor Terry Gardner says the deadline to pass a budget is Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“If we don’t have a budget passed by September 15, we throttle back to 50 percent,” Mayor Gardner said. “After we throttle back to 50 percent, funding becomes a problem. All of the departments will be affected. We have our utilities department, line crews, water crews, street crews, police and fire departments. Our whole city will be majorly impacted if this budget does not get approved. This was their last opportunity.”

When asked if an emergency city council meeting would potentially be called ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, the mayor wasn’t optimistic.

“I’ve called them before and they either don’t vote or don’t show up,” Mayor Gardner said.

Also on the agenda is a vote to authorize polling utility customers on salary increases for the Minden police and fire departments.

Before last week’s regular city council meeting, Mayor Gardner posted on social media asking Minden residents if they would be willing to accept an additional $4 charge on their utility bill each month to increase first responder pay and incentives.

Minden residents can comment with their name and address underneath the post on the city’s Facebook page, email the mayor directly at mayor@mindenusa.com, or send a post card in the mail to 520 Broadway St. with their information.

Underneath the post, Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper commented his address, adding:

“here’s the deal, I have fought for raises in the Police Dept for years, I’ve watched really fine young officers be hired in Minden, trained, then move to neighboring agencies, Minden spends thousands of dollars hiring, and training, just for those officers to leave for better wages. The Dept is a revolving door. No one in Minden wants an increased utility bill, many people struggle to pay there bill, now. So asking them to vote, yes is not conceivable. Raises have been made in other departments, and no one’s utility bill increased to cover those raises. Would I pay an extra 4.00 dollars you bet I would, I’ve watched these officers struggle to pay there bills, it’s totally ridiculous what these officers are asked to do for the amount of money the City is paying. I have fought for raises for years, only to be shut down. People it’s time, our Department is dwindling, and these dedicated officers are tired and frustrated. It’s becoming very unsafe. Public Safety should be first and foremost, without it, we are all in trouble.”

Mayor Gardner told KSLA last week he has had a good response so far.

“We have high utility rates already,” the mayor said. “Everybody knows that. We have the highest utility rates of any city in the State of Louisiana. With that said, when I asked the citizens how they felt about adding a $4 charge for pay raises and incentives for our police and fire departments, I’ve gotten an overwhelmingly positive response.”

Mayor Gardner says if he continues to get positive responses, he will take the rate increase proposal before the council for a vote.

The special session will be held at City Hall at 4 p.m.

KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins will be attending the meeting. We’ll have the latest on KSLA News 12 at 4, 5, 6, and 10.

