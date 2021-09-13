Man and woman arrested in Bossier City, one for child porn, one for drugs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman in Bossier City are facing charges as the result of an investigation.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Stapf, 38, was arrested after his home was searched. Detectives say they found several images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Also during the search, detectives say they found meth, resulting in the arrest of the woman in the house, Chelsea Page, 32, of Minden.

Officials say Stapf was interviewed and subsequently charged with three counts of sexual abuse images involving children.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about sex crimes involving children should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

