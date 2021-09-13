Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man and woman arrested in Bossier City, one for child porn, one for drugs

Joshua Stapf, DOB: 8/9/1983, and Chelsea Page, DOB: 3/28/1989
Joshua Stapf, DOB: 8/9/1983, and Chelsea Page, DOB: 3/28/1989(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman in Bossier City are facing charges as the result of an investigation.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Stapf, 38, was arrested after his home was searched. Detectives say they found several images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Also during the search, detectives say they found meth, resulting in the arrest of the woman in the house, Chelsea Page, 32, of Minden.

Officials say Stapf was interviewed and subsequently charged with three counts of sexual abuse images involving children.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about sex crimes involving children should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

Nathan Covarrubias, 15, was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Boulevard in Trophy Club,...
Teen with intellectual disabilities missing from Dallas suburb
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Coroner confirms deaths of 2 elderly residents from Hurricane Ida in East Baton Rouge Parish