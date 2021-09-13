Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man dead after shooting in Magnolia

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Magnolia.

Police say on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called out to the Fox Creek Apartments about shots being fired. As they were responding, dispatch got a second call about a man lying on the ground behind the apartments. When officers got there, they found a man, later identified as Jofflin Brown, 27, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators with the Magnolia Police Department have identified Willis Harris, 32, as the alleged shooter. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a defaced firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Harris was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

TRACKING NICHOLAS: Where to get sandbags in the ArkLaTex
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
Attorneys for hospice patient hold news conference on law suit against owner of
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
burglary
Deputies investigate burglaries at Caddo Parish business