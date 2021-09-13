Man dead after shooting in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Magnolia.

Police say on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called out to the Fox Creek Apartments about shots being fired. As they were responding, dispatch got a second call about a man lying on the ground behind the apartments. When officers got there, they found a man, later identified as Jofflin Brown, 27, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators with the Magnolia Police Department have identified Willis Harris, 32, as the alleged shooter. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a defaced firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Harris was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

