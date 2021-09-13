Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lattimore agrees to contract extension; injures thumb against Packers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints cornerback agreed to a new blockbuster contract after his squad disposed of the Packers in Jacksonville.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lattimore agreed to a 5-year contract, worth up to $97.6 million.

Lattimore is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Saints drafted the Ohio State product in 2017.

Unfortunately during that contest against Green Bay, Lattimore injured his thumb. According to multiple reports, the cornerback will need surgery to repair the injury.

Lattimore is currently week-to-week with the injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville
Gayle Benson donating $1 million to Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
Gayle Benson donating $1 million to Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
Jameis Winston
Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback
Here's when, where you will be able to place your bets on sporting events in Louisiana
Here's when, where you will be able to place your bets on sporting events in Louisiana