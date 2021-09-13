Prize Fest
Lafourche Parish eases hours, but maintains overnight curfew

Lafourche Parish officials on Monday (Sept. 13) reduced the hours of its overnight curfew to be...
Lafourche Parish officials on Monday (Sept. 13) reduced the hours of its overnight curfew to be in effect from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish officials on Monday (Sept. 13) announced an overnight curfew would continue until further notice, but that the hours of the overnight restriction would be reduced.

Effective immediately, Parish president Archie Chaisson and Sheriff Craig Webre said the curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew is in effect for all of Lafourche Parish, including the municipalities of Thibodaux, Lockport and Golden Meadow.

The parish’s curfew, announced before Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Aug. 29, previously ran from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“If you’re out after curfew, you will be stopped,” Webre said in a statement last week announcing 29 people charged with curfew violations. “Our deputies will be understanding depending on the circumstances, especially if it’s an emergency. But anyone out after curfew is subject to be charged accordingly.”

