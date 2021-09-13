Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Edward Cole, 29, is charged with indecent exposure.
Texarkana man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of nursing home windows
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan