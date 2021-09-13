De Queen pharmacy now offering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - More help is available in southwest Arkansas for hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients and some pharmacies are doing more than just administering vaccines.

De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy is one of a few pharmacies in the State of Arkansas approved to offer special treatment for COVID-19 patients.

“We are treating patients with a product called REGEN-COV which is used nationwide to treat positive COVID patients,” said Chester Barber, a pharmacist at De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy.

This monoclonal antibody is also used to treat those who are unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, as well as those who are vaccinated with underlying health conditions who have been exposed to the virus.

“If we can get somebody in early when they first have their diagnosis, they may not even have symptoms yet, we have the best outcome for the patient,” Barber said.

Barber says they’re seeing results within three days of the treatment. He says over the past three weeks, they’ve provided this service to more than 300 patients from Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

“Most of the people benefiting from the product that we are seeing are unvaccinated people unfortunately. We need more vaccinated people,” he said.

Barber says the increase in COVID-19 cases is causing many hospitals to run out of available beds; he feels allowing pharmacies like De Queen Health and Wellness to administer this treatment will help with the lack of hospital beds.

“Our job is to keep people out of the hospital to allow hospitals to see other patients, as well and to take care of the trauma they need to take care of also,” said Barber.

The REGEN-COV treatment can be given through an IV or a series of four shots and is free. Barber says they prefer people make an appointment, but will take walk-ins as well.

