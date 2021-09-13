Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CPSO investigating burglary at H&W Marine PowerSports; burglar flees from owner

At midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, authorities were called to H&W Marine PowerSports in the 6800...
At midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, authorities were called to H&W Marine PowerSports in the 6800 block of Greenwood Road. That’s just outside the city limits of Shreveport - west of Pines Road.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to investigate two burglary incidents at a Caddo Parish business.

At midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, authorities were called to H&W Marine PowerSports in the 6800 block of Greenwood Road. That’s just outside the city limits of Shreveport - west of Pines Road.

CPSO said that the business was burgled on Saturday, Sept. 11 when a side by side was stolen.

When authorities were called the second time, they said that the burglar was scared off by the owner/operator of the business.

A search by CPSO K-9 officers did not locate the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
Coroner IDs man shot by SPD officer; LSP shares new details about what led to encounter
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf
Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
We are tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast. The forecast...
Tracking Nicholas
nose
LSU Health 'Strike Teams' focusing on testing students in 32 parishes
john
LSU Health temporarily suspends testing, vaccinations at former Chevyland site