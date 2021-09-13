CPSO investigating burglary at H&W Marine PowerSports; burglar flees from owner

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to investigate two burglary incidents at a Caddo Parish business.

At midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, authorities were called to H&W Marine PowerSports in the 6800 block of Greenwood Road. That’s just outside the city limits of Shreveport - west of Pines Road.

CPSO said that the business was burgled on Saturday, Sept. 11 when a side by side was stolen.

When authorities were called the second time, they said that the burglar was scared off by the owner/operator of the business.

A search by CPSO K-9 officers did not locate the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

