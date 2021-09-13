COVID-19 testing, vaccinations suspended at LSU Health Shreveport’s North Campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Health Shreveport is suspending COVID-19 testing and vaccination Sept. 12-19 at its North Campus (the former Chevyland dealership) located at 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport.

The services are being suspended in order for LSU Health “... to fulfill its commitment to provide school-based COVID-19 testing in 32 parishes,” says a statement released Sunday, Sept. 12.

The goal is to let LSUHS COVID-19 strike teams focus on testing school-age children who are ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and to prepare for the anticipated availability of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the coming month.

Currently, only those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses has not been defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) or the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

“Once authorization for booster doses to other groups is completed, LSUHS and its community partners will disseminate a plan for making booster doses available according to LDH guidelines. Those interested in booster doses should await further information from state and federal officials.”

So LSU Health is suggesting that people who need COVID-19 testing and vaccinations this week should seek these services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s urgent care sites, parish health units and other community urgent care clinics and pharmacies.

“Significant staffing is required to accomplish these critical public health goals. Efforts are underway to add staffing which will allow community testing and vaccines to resume as soon as possible.”

