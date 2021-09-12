Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
LSP investigating officer involved shooting off W. 70th Street; suspect dead
Does Shreveport have a gang problem?
Deputy Ryan Stearns, 46.
BPSO deputy dies after battle with health issues
Some residents in Bossier City are wondering why there are so many Dollar Store locations...
Why are there so many dollar store locations in south Bossier?
James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
Week 2 2021 Overtime Show
2021 Overtime Show Highlights
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks