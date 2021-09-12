Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. The storm is expected to track toward the ArkLaTex and increase our rain chances over the next few days.

Nicholas will likely gradually strengthen to a moderate storm before reaching the coast of southeast Texas around Tuesday. Wind won’t be the biggest impact, but significant rain along the Texas and SW Louisiana coasts will be the biggest concern. Some areas near the coast could end up with a foot of rain before it’s all said and done.

For the ArkLaTex rain amounts up to 3-6 inches are possible mainly south of I-20 with lower totals expected to the north. There is some uncertainty regarding how quickly Nicholas will move following landfall with some suggestions that it will linger over Texas and Louisiana for several days. The longer it hangs around, the heavier the rain totals could be. Nicholas is likely to weaken to a tropical depression if it does make it into the ArkLaTex, so rain will be the main impact with perhaps a low risk of brief spin-up tornadoes toward midweek.

For tonight we’ll clouds on the increase. The humidity will be going up too so don’t expect as comfortable of a night as we’ve seen in recent days. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are back as we start the work week along with the chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the day on Monday as tropical moisture spreads in well in advance of Nicholas. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Temperatures will be held back by the clouds and rain. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.

We’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms at times through midweek. Locally heavy rains are possible. Temperatures will remain primarily in the 80s for highs with morning lows in the 70s.

Toward the end of the week and into the weekend rain will become more isolated in nature. Temperatures will start heating back up with low 90s returning for the weekend.

Have a great night!

