Tropical rains arrive as work week begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A tropical system developing in the western Gulf of Mexico will bring rain back to the ArkLaTex for much of the coming work week. Temperatures will cool also as we drop out of the 90s and back into the 80s.

One last dry day is expected as we wrap up the weekend. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures heating into the low to mid 90s by afternoon.

Clouds will start moving in tonight as Gulf moisture surges back into the area. A few showers are possible toward morning. Lows tonight will run in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely on Monday, but not everyone will get wet. With more clouds and rain around temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s in most areas.

Rain and storms will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Locally heavy downpours are possible at times. Temperatures will run mostly in the low to mid 80s. The chance of rain climbs to 60%.

We’ll still be tracking at least scattered showers and storms at the end of the week, but rain won’t be quite as widespread. Temperatures will start climbing back into the upper 80s and could reach 90 again heading into next weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics there are several areas in the Atlantic where tropical development is possible in the coming days. We are at the peak of hurricane season so it’s not unusual to see this much potential activity around.

Have a great Sunday!

