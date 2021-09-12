Minden church honors first responders with flag dedication

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Many say they remember the unity displayed across the country after terrorists attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people on U.S. soil.

Fast forward to Sunday, Sept. 12, City on a Hill Pentecostal Church in Minden held a flag dedication to show its support for first responders.

“We’re running out of a dangerous situation, they’re running in and they’re protecting us,” Mayor Terry Gardner said.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said he remembers 9/11 and his instinct to jump into action.

“All of these things started to happen in rapid succession, that we — in law enforcement, especially me, as the sheriff — I didn’t have a lot of time to sit back, wring my hands and think about how horrible it was.”

Now flying proudly in front of the Minden church are Louisiana’s state flag, the American flag and the Christian flag.

“We need to remember and come together and trust God,” pastor Keith Adcock said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.