Longview police asking for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

Fifteen-year-old Makayla Sanchez was reported missing on Saturday. (Source: Longview Police Department)(Longview Police Department Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Makayla Sanchez is about 4-feet-11-inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray sweats, but she may have changed into a black sweater and black athletic shorts.

“If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170,” the Facebook post stated.

