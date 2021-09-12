Large police presence responds to incident off W. 70th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an incident at around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, 22 units responded to W. 70th Street at Linwood Avenue on a “loitering/trespassing” call.

Officials say Louisiana State Police will be arriving soon to release information. However, KSLA’s crew on the scene confirms the coroner has arrived.

The intersection of W. 70th Street and Linwood Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

