Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Large police presence responds to incident off W. 70th Street

SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.
SPD responded to a shooting on W. 70th Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to an incident at around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, 22 units responded to W. 70th Street at Linwood Avenue on a “loitering/trespassing” call.

Officials say Louisiana State Police will be arriving soon to release information. However, KSLA’s crew on the scene confirms the coroner has arrived.

The intersection of W. 70th Street and Linwood Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Does Shreveport have a gang problem?
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall
Some residents in Bossier City are wondering why there are so many Dollar Store locations...
Why are there so many dollar store locations in south Bossier?
Mayor Perkins, city officials address public safety & possible solutions for police pay raises
Shreveport officials expected to announced three-pronged approach to fighting crime in the city

Latest News

James K. Elrod (left) and Jerry A. Fielder II (right)
Willis-Knighton announces new president, chief executive officer
Shreveport Fire Department holds memorial for 9/11.
SFD holds memorial service for firefighters lost on 9/11
Texarkana’s Marine Corps League honors those lost on 9/11
Marine Corps League commemorates 9/11
Marine Corps League commemorates 9/11