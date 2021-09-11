Prize Fest
Texarkana’s Marine Corps League honors those lost on 9/11

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Motorists traveling on I-30 through Texarkana were greeted with a bugler playing at the Arkansas Welcome Center.

The event was under the direction of the Marine Corps League Texarkana Detachment. The Marine Corps League consists of former marines with a mission of providing assistance to military veterans, regardless of the branch the veteran serve.

Leaders with the group say they wanted to recognize those who lost their lives when terrorists struck the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center 20 years ago today.

This year they say the observance had an additional meaning.

“We also are doing this in remembrance of the 13 fallen military members that happened in Afghanistan. So it’s a point to that also,” said David Ruby with the Marine Corps League.

The observance ended with a military gun salute.

