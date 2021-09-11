Prize Fest
Texarkana couple recounts being in New York during 9/11 attack

Dean and Lacrecia Barry remember being in New York when the towers fell.
Dean and Lacrecia Barry remember being in New York when the towers fell.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Dean and Lacrecia Barry of Texarkana were in New York City when the Twin Towers were destroyed by terrorists. The Barry’s said they were on their way to the airport when they heard the news.

“We were checking in and they said we had to leave the terminal,” they said.

With no planes in the air, the couple, along with another Texarkana man, rented a car. As they left the city, they remember seeing smoke coming from the towers.

“We drove all night. We were not about to stop, we were going to Texarkana,” they said.

The Barry’s said through it all they remained positive thanks to the actions of others.

“I look back on it and I see God at work in every step of the way. He provided, amen.”

When Lacrecia made it home, she wrote down the experience for future generations. The Barry’s said this is something they will never forget, and 20 years later they believe it’s a learning lesson.

“America means so much to us and we should honor our flag and our military,” they said.

The couple says they have not returned to New York since that day.

