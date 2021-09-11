Prize Fest
SFD holds memorial service for firefighters lost on 9/11

Shreveport Fire Department holds memorial for 9/11.
Shreveport Fire Department holds memorial for 9/11.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members with the Shreveport Fire Department held a memorial service in remembrance of the attack on the World Trade center on Sept. 11, 2001, where 343 firefighters died in the line of duty.

SFD Battalion Chief Michael Perser says 9/11 is a day he will never forget, because firefighters like him put their lives on the line to protect and serve others.

“As I was looking at that smoke and dust coming from that building, knowing that there were people in there. They didn’t wake up that morning thinking that, that would be their last day. And their were firefighters that knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that they were not going home that day,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to see how some first responders are honoring those lost on Sept. 11, 2021.

