Prefect weekend; Rain on its way next week

(KSLA) - Get outside while it lasts! This beautiful weather will be coming to an end once the weekend is over. The humidity is low, the sunshine is out, and the rain chances are low. All that changes next week.

More sunshine is back on Saturday. Temperatures will heat back up but with low humidity it won’t feel that uncomfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Sunday promises mostly more of the same. A few clouds will start moving back in by the afternoon, but we’ll still enjoy a lot of sunshine. We’ll start to see the humidity begin to creep back up. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s. Take advantage of the great weather now, before it’s gone!

The humidity will be increasing quickly by Monday of next week (KSLA News 12)

Much more humid weather and rain chances will be back starting Monday. Scattered showers and storms will pop up, especially for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

We’ll see additional showers and storms scattered around Tuesday and Wednesday. With more clouds and the wet weather temperatures will stay primarily in the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances will trend down at the end of next week and temperatures will creep back up to around 90 for highs.

In the tropics we are watching a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is forecast to head into the southwest Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There’s a high chance that a tropical depression will form by early next week if not by later this weekend. The track is a little uncertain, but areas from Texas to Louisiana could be impacted by whatever develops. At the very least, heavy rain may spread across western portions of the Gulf Coast and that tropical moisture may enhance rain activity here in the ArkLaTex. Farther out in the Atlantic a tropical wave that will be moving off the coast of Africa also has a high chance of development. We’ll keep you First Alert about anything that forms and how it could impact our weather.

Have a great weekend!

