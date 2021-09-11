Prize Fest
Girl, 8, killed in car crash on Toledo drawbridge

Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is...
Toledo Police said the driver of the car drove through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised.(WTVG File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An eight-year-old girl died when the car she was in crashed into the side of a drawbridge that was in the process of being raised, according to Toledo police.

It happened Saturday morning before 10 a.m. on the Craig Memorial Bridge. Toledo police identified the girl as Kyla Brown, 8, of Toledo. She was riding in the back passenger seat of the car at the time of the wreck, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old Toledo woman, was approaching the bridge from East Toledo when she smashed through the gates that drop when the bridge is being raised, police said. She then wrecked into the side of the bridge, according to a Toledo Police press release. She was taken to St. Vincent hospital, while Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The driver’s condition wasn’t released. The bridge was closed for hours Saturday after the crash.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

