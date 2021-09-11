Prize Fest
Deadline extended to apply for certain FEMA aid

FEMA has extended to Sept. 22 a deadline for qualifying Louisiana residents displaced by Hurricane Ida to apply for certain types of financial aid.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday marks two weeks since the Category 4 Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana with winds in excess of 150 mph. It also marks the last day affected residents can apply for certain FEMA aid.

Residents who qualify for FEMA’s Expedited Rental Assistance (ERA) must apply by Sunday to be considered for the benefits. Those who qualify for the Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) program have been granted a 10-day extension through Sept. 22 to apply for that aid.

The ERA provides rental assistance to qualified recipients. The CNA is the program that issues $500 emergency grants to qualified recipients who have been displaced from their primary dwelling.

To apply, contact www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

