BPSO deputy dies after battle with health issues

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ryan Stearns, 46, died on the night of Friday, Sept. 10 after a battle with diverticulitis.

Stearns was a 3-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. He worked as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and was recently assigned to work as a school resource officer.

Deputies say Stearns’ “‘upbeat and can get this done spirit’ helped them in the academy and on the job.”

