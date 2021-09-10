Prize Fest
YMCA of Northwest Louisiana holds stair climb to honor 9/11 victims

The event is free for the public. However, organizers have asked participants for a $10 donation.
By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To honor those lost on 9/11, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is holding an all-day stair climb.

The stair climb will be held on Saturday, September 11 at the BHP Billiton YMCA (3455 Knight Street in Shreveport - just off Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and E. Preston Avenue.)

Each participant will climb 110 flights, 1,900 stairs. For those that complete the climb, they will receive a commemorative pin (while supplies last).

You can register online at YMCA’s website here.

