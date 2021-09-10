Prize Fest
Why there are so many Dollar Store locations in south Bossier

Some residents in Bossier City are wondering why there are so many Dollar Store locations...
Some residents in Bossier City are wondering why there are so many Dollar Store locations popping up in the area.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents in south Bossier have reached out to KSLA, asking why there are so many Dollar Store locations in the area. Well, KSLA got some answers.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Rocky Rockett on Friday, Sept. 10. He says this is also happening in Haughton and Benton.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from the director about why so many Dollar Store locations are popping up in Bossier.

