Why there are so many Dollar Store locations in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of residents in south Bossier have reached out to KSLA, asking why there are so many Dollar Store locations in the area. Well, KSLA got some answers.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Rocky Rockett on Friday, Sept. 10. He says this is also happening in Haughton and Benton.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from the director about why so many Dollar Store locations are popping up in Bossier.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.