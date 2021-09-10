Volunteers create 9/11 memorial in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A small 9/11 display is set up in downtown Texarkana.

The display is located at 406 Stateline near the federal courthouse. Ina McDowell, director of Main Street Texarkana, says the display was put together with the help of volunteers and the cities of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas. Included are pictures from Ground Zero and a video documentary with some who were there when the planes hit the Twin Towers. Francine Miller is one of the volunteers responsible for the display.

A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City. (KSLA)

“And we hope people will come down and see this and remind themselves how lucky we are to have the freedoms that we do have and it is because of people like this who gave their lives,” Miller said.

Organizers say this 9/11 display will remain in place at least through the end of September, and maybe longer.

