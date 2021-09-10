Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Volunteers create 9/11 memorial in downtown Texarkana

A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept....
A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A small 9/11 display is set up in downtown Texarkana.

The display is located at 406 Stateline near the federal courthouse. Ina McDowell, director of Main Street Texarkana, says the display was put together with the help of volunteers and the cities of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas. Included are pictures from Ground Zero and a video documentary with some who were there when the planes hit the Twin Towers. Francine Miller is one of the volunteers responsible for the display.

A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept....
A 9/11 memorial is on display in downtown Texarkana to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.(KSLA)

“And we hope people will come down and see this and remind themselves how lucky we are to have the freedoms that we do have and it is because of people like this who gave their lives,” Miller said.

Organizers say this 9/11 display will remain in place at least through the end of September, and maybe longer.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Bossier city attorney admits to making comment at council meeting threatening to ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall
The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and...
Teen arrested after high speed police chase; 2 still wanted

Latest News

Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La. held a solemn remembrance ceremony Friday, Sept....
Barksdale holds solemn ceremony marking 20th anniversary of 9/11
ymca
YMCA of NWLA holding stair walk to honor 9/11 victims
The event is free for the public. However, organizers have asked participants for a $10 donation.
YMCA of Northwest Louisiana holds stair climb to honor 9/11 victims
Man tells his story after overcoming life of crime