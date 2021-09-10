Prize Fest
Train drags pickup for half mile on tracks in south Bossier

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A driver is safe following a crash this morning in south Bossier City.

Police got the call just after 7 a.m. According to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, a pickup truck was crossing the train tracks near the Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park, when it was hit by a train heading southbound.

The pickup truck was drug down the tracks for a quarter of a mile south, out of Bossier City and into the Parish.

The driver was okay, Lt. Cavanaugh said. The driver was taken to a Shreveport hospital. No major injuries were reported.

