Perfect weekend as the tropics remain active

(KSLA) - Good Friday morning! This fantastic weather will continue for today, and this weekend. We will have the humidity return by next week. That will also come with some rain. However, the rain chances are not too high as of now.

Today should be nice and dry with no rain at all. There should be more sunshine expected with little to no cloud cover. Temperatures will be getting up to the mid 90s in the afternoon. So yes, it will be hot, but with the low humidity, it will still be fantastic on your Friday! I highly recommend getting out to enjoy it!

This weekend will be very nice. Look for no rain, but plenty of sunshine both days. The humidity will be low for another couple days, so take advantage of it while you can. Although Sunday will have a little more humidity. It will still be tolerable though. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. If you’re planning anything this weekend, you will not have to worry about the weather!

The rain may possibly return by early next week. Monday and Tuesday have low rain chances, but signs suggest that we could have some showers and maybe a couple storms. Right now, I have the rain chance at 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday. This rain will likely come from some tropical activity, which I’ll talk about in a second. Temperatures these two days will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will also have a small 30% chance of rain for the day. it will likely be scattered with the best chance for showers farther south. Temperatures will be held down to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It should still be a nice day!

In the tropics, Larry is still a hurricane, as a CAT 1. Good news is that it will stay out in the Atlantic, and is moving to the north. There is no threat from this system to the east coast.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Mindy quickly formed Wednesday in the NE Gulf but has already pushed through the Florida panhandle and off into the Atlantic. It has also already fallen apart, so no threat here.

There are also two areas we are watching for development. The first in the Gulf of Mexico has a 30-60% chance of development. This one should ride up along Mexico and into Texas. Regardless of development, this is what should bring us rain early next week. The farther to the west it goes, however, will keep the rain chances for us lower. This is something we will be monitoring very closely over the next few days. In the meantime, you can enjoy your weekend. The second area is off the coast of Africa and should be a named storm by this weekend. It will take the same path Larry took, most likely. So, it will stay out in the Atlantic.

Have a fantastic Friday and take advantage of the perfect weather this weekend!

