New SWEPCO wind facility provides power to the ArkLaTex

The proposed plan will provide clean energy to homes across the ArkLaTex.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The second of three new wind facilities owned by SWEPCO has started to provide power to homes in the ArkLaTex.

The North Central Energy Facilities (NCEF) project is set to provide clean, renewable energy to homes across multiple states.

“We are now delivering even more clean energy to our customers as the Maverick wind farm begins commercial operation,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer. “With no fuel cost for wind, these renewable energy facilities lower SWEPCO’s overall fuel cost for power generation. The fuel cost savings and federal Production Tax Credits offset the cost of the facilities, resulting in net long-term savings to customers of more than $2 billion over the 30-year expected life of the NCEF facilities.”

SWEPCO has invested approximately $1 billion into the project. The Sundance wind farm, the most recent Maverick wind farm, and the future Traverse wind farm, will provide power to 440,000 homes in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas. The Traverse wind farm is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

“This wind energy is helping customers meet their own renewable energy and sustainability goals, and making communities in Louisiana and Arkansas more competitive for economic development,” Smoak said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

