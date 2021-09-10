Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex...
Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home
Amanda Nottingham addresses Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Council members...
Bossier city attorney admits to making comment at council meeting threatening to ‘... run that son of a [expletive] over with a Zamboni’
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall
The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 9. and started near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and...
Teen arrested after high speed police chase; 2 still wanted

Latest News

Man shot in Texarkana during apparent robbery attempt
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case
The proposed plan will provide clean energy to homes across the ArkLaTex.
New SWEPCO wind facility provides power to the ArkLaTex
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision